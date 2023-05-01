First homicide of 2023 in North Austin early Thursday morning

Although it was a vehicular crash, it has been labeled a homicide.

AUSTIN, Texas — The first homicide of the year occurred in the early hours on Thursday morning in North Austin.

At 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 5 the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the 8600 block of North Lamar at The Palms on Lamar apartment complex. The caller stated that they had heard a crash within the complex.

Shortly after the call came in, firefighters with the Austin Fire Department arrived on the scene first due to the nature of the incident. Once officers with APD arrived on scene, they found that the vehicle had crashed into multiple vehicles in the complex.

Officers and medics from the Austin-Travis County EMS discovered the man inside the crashed vehicle and began performing life saving measures on him. The man died 30 minutes later, according to APD Public Information Officer Dimitri Hobbs.

Currently, there are detectives from APD canvassing the scene for further evidence regarding the crash. There are two possible witnesses to the event and they are having their statements taken on scene.

Although it was a vehicular crash, it has been labeled a homicide. Multiple bullet casings were found on the ground near the crash.

When asked if APD found bullet casings on the ground near the scene, Hobbs replied with:

"Yes and no, [but] we don't think it has anything to do with it," detailed Hobbs.

No further information regarding why it has been declared a homicide is available at this time, according to Hobbs. Once the sun rises and there is daylight on the scene, detectives will have a better idea of what occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

