Austin police investigating homicide in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in South Austin on Tuesday.
At 6:41 a.m., APD received a call for a "shoot stab/hot shot" call in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, located in South Austin, according to APD Officer Demitri Hobbs. Neighbors in the area reported hearing gunshots before officers arrived on scene.
Once officers were on scene, they discovered a man was on the ground outside of the home with three gunshot wounds to his chest. Officers performed CPR on the man after discovery and EMS assisted in performing life-saving measures upon their arrival.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene according to Hobbs.
Detectives from APD are still at the scene investigating how the event occurred and what led up to it. At this time, one person is in police custody and is considered a possible suspect.
The event "is considered a homicide, not a suspicious death," stated Hobbs.
This is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger, but Hobbs advised that residents and community members stay vigilant. Those that have any information regarding the incident are advised to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.
