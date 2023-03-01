San Marcos City Council certifies activist group Mano Amiga's petition for police reform

Mano Amiga has been pushing to have the City agree to changes it says would hold police more accountable.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Tuesday, the San Marcos City Council certified a petition calling for police reform in already-finalized contracts between the City and the San Marcos Police Officer's Association.

Local activist group Mano Amiga has been pushing to have the City agree to changes it says would hold police more accountable.

The petition certification comes more than two years after the death of 56-year-old Jennifer Miller in a crash involving former San Marcos police Sgt. Ryan Hartmann.

Amid City agreement discussions, Mano Amiga, along with Miller's partner, Pam Watts, have been pushing for what they call the "Hartman Reforms," which include:

Ending the 180-day rule

Ending the delay of interviews for misconduct

Public transparency for personnel files

Ending third-party arbitration

Ending vacation forfeiture as a substitute to suspension

Elle Cross, justice coordinator for Mano Amiga, said Chapter 142, which provides special protections to police officers, has been failed on "numerous occasions."

"What we’re asking for within these reforms are completely reasonable,” Cross said.

The five Hartman Reforms were written by Pam Watts, Miller's surviving life partner. Watts, along with Mano Amiga, said there was no accountability for the officer that crashed into Watts and Miller.

“We told the City that if they did not implement the five Hartman Reforms in their contract negotiations, then we would repeal the whole thing," Cross said. “Within four weeks, we collected 1,300 signatures from our community to repeal it. And tonight, they are actually certifying that petition.”

According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, on June 10, 2020, Sgt. Hartman was speeding and failed to stop at the intersection of Texas 130 and Maple Street in Lockhart when he struck a Honda Accord, killing Miller. Miller and Watts were driving from San Marcos to Watts' home in Kingsbury.

Reports state that police found an open container of beer inside Hartman's vehicle. He was ultimately not charged with criminally negligent homicide because a Caldwell County grand jury did not believe there was enough evidence to move forward with a criminal prosecution.

Hartman was ticketed for running a stop sign, placed on paid administrative leave and was allowed back at work as a sergeant for the San Marcos Police Department. He was terminated from the San Marcos police force in January 2022.

Cross said while the petition being certified on Tuesday night is the first step, it is not the last. At the next San Marcos City Council meeting, the City will decide whether to approve the petition, or to send it to voters in a May election.

“We’re asking Council to approve our petition immediately instead of wasting time and resources on an unnecessary May election, and to get back to the drawing board and listen to the will of the people, to implement these reforms," Cross said.

