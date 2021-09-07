La Grange man arrested in connection with Fayette County murder

Fayette County law enforcement officers were dispatched for a questionable death investigation on Sept. 4.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Fayette County over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, Fayette County law enforcement officers were dispatched to the Green Acres Apartments for a questionable death investigation.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation determined that the cause of death was a homicide and a person of interest was soon developed.

The person of interest, 28-year-old Denzale Jydon Myles of La Grange, was located in Bastrop County and arrested. He was magistrate by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Kyle Hartmann.

Myles is charged with murder and his bond is set at $500,000.

Officials have not released the victim's name or manner of death at this time.