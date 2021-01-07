Search for missing Lake Travis swimmer shifts to recovery mode

AUSTIN, Texas — A recovery mission is underway after a swimmer went missing at Lake Travis on Labor Day.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the search for the missing swimmer transitioned from search to recovery mode on Monday night.
ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire, North Lake Travis Fire and STAR Flight responded to a water rescue on Monday around 4:30 p.m. Reports said a swimmer “went under” and did not resurface.
Emergency services were called to 1505 Hurst Creek Road on Lake Travis in Austin.
Multiple rescue boats performed surface and sub-surface searches, according to ATCEMS. STAR Flight helicopters performed an aerial search.
