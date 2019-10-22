AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are recovering from injuries following a stabbing in East Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS tweeted at 9:46 p.m. Monday that medics were responding to a reported stabbing incident at East 12th Street and Cedar Avenue and had declared a trauma alert on a woman in approximately her 40s.

ATCEMS then said the woman was being transported to a local trauma facility with potentially serious injuries and medics were clearing the scene.

Then, at 10:17 p.m., ATCEMS tweeted that Austin police had located a second patient at the same location, a man in approximately his 40s who was also transported to a local trauma facility with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Austin police told KVUE that the incident was an aggravated assault between two strangers at a bus stop. The man stabbed the woman and it appears the woman stabbed the man back. The man then ran away and police found him within a half-block in a backyard. He is now in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

