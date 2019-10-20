AUSTIN, Texas — El Arroyo is obviously known for its famous sayings and phrases posted on its sign.

On Sunday, the iconic Austin restaurant posted a sign which essentially trolled the New York Yankees following the Houston Astros' ALCS series win.

"Can't wait to sit at home & watch the World Series, just like the Yankees," El Arroyo's sign read.

El Arroyo posted a picture of the sign on their Instagram story on Sunday.

This comes after Houston's Jose Altuve hit a two-run, walk off home run in game six of the ALCS to clinch the Astros' spot in the World Series. The home run ended the Yankees season for good, and El Arroyo just could not help themselves to rub in the Astros glory a little more.

Everyone who will be sitting at home, like El Arroyo and the Yankees, can catch the World Series starting Tuesday, Oct. 22.

