The scam has cost at least one person $20,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department is warning area residents about a phone scam that cost at least one person $20,000.

The department said someone is impersonating an officer or the police chief when they call. They're using a phone number that makes it seem like the call is coming from the police department.

The scammer is demanding money and threatening to arrest people.

They advise that if you get a call like that, just hang up.

🚨ALERT🚨 We have been advised of a phone scam involving callers using a CPPD phone number -- impersonating an officer or... Posted by Cedar Park Police Department on Thursday, August 25, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube