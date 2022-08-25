Austin police investigating homicide near Barton Springs Pool

A man was found dead in the area, but it is unclear at this time how he died.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide on Barton Springs Road near Barton Springs Pool and Zilker Park.

APD said that a call came in at around 7:15 a.m. Thursday about a suspicious vehicle that appeared to have shots through the windows. When officers arrived on the scene in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, they located a small sedan with no one inside.

Officers followed a trail of blood and then located a deceased man near Barton Springs Pool. Police said the man appeared to be in his early 20s.

Homicide detectives are trying to learn more about what led up to the man's death. Police could not confirm how he died.

No one is in custody as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Police said based on information they have obtained so far, this appears to be an isolated incident.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is the second homicide in this area in two days. On Wednesday, police said they were investigating a homicide at Auditorium Shores.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube