Georgetown PD investigating reported shooting on Grande Mesa Drive

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department said officers were investigating a reported shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

GPD said officers responded to the incident in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive. Police confirm a woman was taken from the scene by EMS and that officers spoke with a man in the home.

Neither the identities of those involved nor the extent of the woman's injuries were shared.

GPD said the scene is secure and that there is no additional risk to the community.

Investigators and crime scene personnel are working on the incident. No other information was immediately available.

