Crime

Police in Bastrop arrest man in connection with 'shots fired' incident at Mexican restaurant

Jordan Paige was charged with deadly conduct and injury to a child.

BASTROP, Texas — The City of Bastrop Police arrested a man in connection with a "shots fired" incident that happened at a restaurant on Friday.

Police responded to an incident at Casa Chapala, located at 1800 Walnut Street, on March 31 at approximately 8:23 p.m., according to the police's Facebook page.

An investigation determined that a man was "improperly carrying a loaded" gun and it went off. Police stated that people, including juveniles, were injured by debris from a ricochet.

EMS arrived at the restaurant, however, all those that were hurt refused medical attention.

Police later identified 28-year-old Jordan Centers from Paige, Texas, as the person behind the incident. Paige was taken into custody and has been charged with deadly conduct and injury to a child.

Police determined this was an isolated incident and there is no other danger to the public.

The case remains under investigation and no other information has been released.

