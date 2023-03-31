Austin police release surveillance video of 7-Eleven robbery; searching for third person

The video shows one of the three suspects towering over the clerk, holding him at gunpoint as he tried to open the safe.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a third suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday at a 7-Eleven.

Police released surveillance video in hopes of identifying one of the three minors who were seen entering and ransacking the store before rushing the clerk at a 7-Eleven in the 100 block of East Stassney Lane.

In the video, you can see one of the teens towered over the clerk and held him at gunpoint while he was attempting to open the safe. According to police, several gunshots were fired, but no one was hurt.

Police say the teens stole several items as they left the store. One of them opened fire while running back to their vehicle.

Austin police say that two of them have been arrested – a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. Police are still looking for the third person.

APD's Robbery Unit said it has seen an increase in robberies with minors involved. The police department will be working with Travis County Juvenile Prosecutors in ways to "reduce the recidivism of juvenile defendants."



You can view the video here. WARNING: The video does contain graphic language and images.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You can also submit a tip anonymously through the Austin Crime Stoppers website or calling 512-472-8477.