One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to a hospital after they were stabbed at Barton Creek Square Mall in southwest Austin on Monday afternoon.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to 2901 S. Capital of Texas Highway at around 2:30 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No other people were injured.

A suspect has been arrested and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No other information is available at this time.