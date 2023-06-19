Man found dead in North Austin near Rundberg and North Lamar

The call came in around 3:20 a.m. Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a field early Monday morning.

APD said the department got a call reporting someone hurt during a physical altercation near West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard at around 3:20 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived at a tent community near the YMCA in that area, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma.

The man was pronounced dead at 3:36 a.m.

APD Homicide Unit detectives and arson investigators were on the scene, as there was also a fire.

APD said this is an isolated incident, and a person of interest is in custody. The encampment where the incident occurred has also been cleared out.

This is being investigated as Austin's 33rd homicide of the year, according to APD.

