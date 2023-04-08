2 people injured in Downtown Austin stabbing on West 6th Street

It is unclear if the two people stabbed each other or if a third party was involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a stabbing in Downtown Austin that put two people in the hospital.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on West Sixth Street and West Avenue. Police say someone flagged officers down, and they located two people who had been stabbed.

Austin-Travis County EMS said both people were taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is unclear if the two people stabbed each other or if there was a third party involved. Police did state that one of the victims is a man, but they did not provide any information about the other victim.

This investigation is in its early stages. Police did not say if anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.