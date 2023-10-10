Family of Austin woman shot and killed in traffic speaks out as police see more acts of road rage

Austin police said they did not start classifying these incidents as road rage until late 2020, when cases like these started to increase.

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Teressa Ferguson, a woman killed in a road rage incident in Austin last month, is speaking out as more cases happen in Central Texas.

Road rage is a phrase becoming more common and an action becoming more deadly, creating unbearable pain for families.

"Easygoing, didn't have any enemies," said Ferguson's uncle, Brad Shackelford. "It was just pure shock to everybody."

His family is feeling that pain now. His niece, Ferguson, got into a minor wreck in North Austin on Sept. 30. Police said she was shot and killed after pulling over to exchange information.

"Everybody associated with her are just devastated, and it's really been a traumatic incident. It's not like it was cancer or a car wreck. It was just needless," Shackelford said.

These senseless acts are happening more all over the country. According to Everytown Research, from 2018 to 2022, the number of road rage deaths nationwide doubled.

Investigators with the Austin Police Department said the Aggravated Assault Unit gets a few road rage cases weekly.

"This is my second road rage homicide of this year that I've personally worked on," Det. Israel Pina said. "Over at aggravated assault, they have a few cases that come in, I think, even weekly with road rage incidents."

On Saturday, Oct. 7, 23-year-old Joshua Ford was arrested in Pflugerville. According to an arrest document, police said he pulled a gun on a woman and her 6-year-old child while driving in broad daylight.

In August, 5-year-old Catalina Zamora was shot in a road rage incident in Del Valle while riding home with her parents after grocery shopping.

"I don't think any family should go through that, and especially for a 5-year-old," Catalina's mom said.

Police said if you are dealing with an angry driver, do not engage.

"Just stay mobile, call 911," Pflugerville PD Lt. Nathan Arnhamn said. "That allows our officers to get it to you in a timely manner and allows you to get to a safe place rather than engaging with the other person."

In Ferguson's case, police said she wasn't an aggressor. Her family said she stayed true to herself until the very end.

"A wonderful person, loved everybody – funny, hilarious," Shackelford said.

Police say they do not have a description of the suspect in Ferguson's death but do know the person was driving a gray four-door sedan. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The family has a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

