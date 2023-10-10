Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at woman, child in Pflugerville road rage incident

Joshua Isaiah Ford, 23, faces a state jail felony charge of endangering a child.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a 38-year-old woman and her 6-year-old child during a road rage incident in Pflugerville on Saturday morning.

According to an affidavit, Pflugerville police received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a reckless driver who had pointed a gun at another driver at the intersection of RM 685 and Pflugerville Parkway.

Police said the victim, a 38-year-old woman, continued to follow the driver who had pointed the gun at her and given directions to her location. Officers then intercepted the reckless driver and conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of FM 685.

The victim told police the incident began when she was attempting to change lanes and did not see Ford’s vehicle. She said Ford then went around her vehicle, drove up next to her and pointed a large black handgun at her. During the incident, the victim said her 6-year-old child was in the backseat behind her and she feared for her life.

Ford told police he was driving west on Pflugerville Parkway when the victim cut him off. He said he moved next to her vehicle and thought she could have been reaching for something. He then grabbed his gun, which he had under his seat, and placed it on his lap, the affidavit said. Ford claimed he never pointed the gun at the victim.

The documents said Ford’s gun under the driver’s seat was found to have a bullet in the chamber.