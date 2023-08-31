Travis County officials looking for man who allegedly shot 5-year-old in road rage incident

Officials say the child is in stable condition.

DEL VALLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is looking for a man they say shot a child in an apparent road rage incident in Del Valle earlier this week.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, the TCSO said a family was involved in an apparent road rage incident at Elroy and Fagerquist roads where a driver opened fire on their vehicle. The agency said a young child in the family's vehicle was struck by a bullet and severely injured. The family has confirmed to KVUE that the child is five years old.

According to the TCSO and the family, the child is still in the hospital but in stable condition.

The TCSO is investigating this incident and asking for the public's help identifying and/or locating the suspect and his vehicle. The agency said the suspect is described as a man, 17 to 20 years old, and his vehicle is described as a black 2008-2020 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.