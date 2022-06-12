Police identify victim in fatal South Austin shooting

Detectives determined the victim was shot by someone he knew.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified a man who was shot to death in South Austin on Dec. 6.

APD said that on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at approximately 4:52 p.m., the department received a 911 call about a shooting in the 700 block of Mankato Drive, near Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park. The caller said that a man, later identified as 41-year-old Michael Seibert, had been shot.

Officers arrived at 5:01 p.m. and located a man in his late 20s "with obvious signs of trauma." Despite life-saving efforts by officers and medics, Seibert was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:11 p.m.

APD said that during the on-scene investigation, detectives determined that Seibert was shot by someone he knew. The investigation is ongoing.

APD is asking anyone with any information or video related to this incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may also submit your tip anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

APD initially reported this incident as a suspicious death and said it was being investigated as the city's 65th homicide of 2022. However, according to a press release sent out on Dec. 8, APD is investigating this incident as the 66th homicide of the year.