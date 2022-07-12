Man dies after shooting on Sixth Street in Downtown Austin

The fatal shooting happened near the intersection of East Sixth and Neches streets.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in the heart of Downtown Austin.

The Austin Police Department said officers working in the area near the intersection of East Sixth and Neches streets heard gunshots at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on the scene, they located a male victim with gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at 2:14 a.m.

Police initially said the suspect ran off, but in a briefing shortly after 5 a.m., APD said the suspect – a man in his 30s – was located "within minutes." He has been detained and is being questioned.

#BREAKING: Austin police investigating the city’s 66th homicide. A man was shot outside a bar on 6th St. and Neches. Officers tried CPR, but he later died. A suspect was taken into custody and is being questioned. pic.twitter.com/38HmnFycLy — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) December 7, 2022

At around 5:30 a.m., APD cleared the scene and reopened Sixth Street to traffic.

This shooting is being investigated as Austin's 66th homicide of 2022, according to APD.