Fatal shooting in East Austin leaves one dead, homicide investigation underway

AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting early Monday morning left one person dead.

At 2 a.m. on Nov. 28, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call that there were shots fired in an East Austin neighborhood on View Ridge Drive. When officers arrived on scene, one person had gunshot wounds.

Officers later performed life-saving measures, but the person died on scene.

According to APD, this shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. No charges have been filed and those within the household are cooperating with the investigation.

This incident has not been identified as a homicide by APD, but an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.