Austin police looking for suspect after woman shot through apartment wall

Police said the suspect, who was lost in a nearby wooded area, was likely targeting someone else.

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is in the hospital Tuesday morning after she was struck in the leg when a bullet came through her wall. Austin police reported that her injuries are non-life threatening.

They said it happened while she was in her apartment, which she had just moved into on the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive.

Police said they believe the suspect was targeting someone else but ended up shooting into the wrong apartment from outside. After the shooting, police said the suspect fled the scene.

The APD and a helicopter crew caught sight of the suspect in the woods near US 183 and MLK Jr. Boulevard. However, police said they have called off the search because they lost the person in a nearby wooded area.

The shooting took place around 12:15 a.m.