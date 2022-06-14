Suspect fatally shot by Leander police at North Austin hotel

The Central Texas Regional SWAT team was working to serve a narcotics warrant early Tuesday morning.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Central Texas Regional SWAT Team is on the scene of a local hotel, the In-Town Suites on North Lamar. Police reported that one person is dead after they tried to serve a narcotics warrant around 12:30 Tuesday morning.

The SWAT team was issuing a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation with Cedar Park police's organized crime unit. Upon entry, officials said a SWAT team member fired his weapon, fatally striking a 34-year-old male.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they were still on scene investigating as of 5 a.m. The hotel is located at 9906 North Lamar Blvd.

The long-time officer involved will be placed on administrative leave. The name of the suspect has not been released.

No officers were injured.