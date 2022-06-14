Suspect fatally shot by Leander police at North Austin hotel

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Central Texas Regional SWAT Team is on the scene of a local hotel, the In-Town Suites on North Lamar. Police reported that one person is dead after they tried to serve a narcotics warrant around 12:30 Tuesday morning.
The SWAT team was issuing a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation with Cedar Park police's organized crime unit. Upon entry, officials said a SWAT team member fired his weapon, fatally striking a 34-year-old male.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and they were still on scene investigating as of 5 a.m. The hotel is located at 9906 North Lamar Blvd.
The long-time officer involved will be placed on administrative leave. The name of the suspect has not been released.
Members of the Central Texas Regional SWAT team include Cedar Park police, Leander police, Pflugerville police and Georgetown police.
No officers were injured.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: