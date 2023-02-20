Austin police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

APD believes this shooting is an isolated incident and is not a threat to the public, but they are still investigating the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A "shots fired" call on Sunday evening has left one person dead and another injured, according to the Austin Police Department (APD).

At 8:37 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, APD received a "shots fired" call to the intersection of Fifth and Red River streets. One minute later, officers were on scene and discovered a man laying in the middle of the street with "obvious trauma to his body," according to APD Detective Marcus Davis.

As officers continued to canvas the area, a second person was found and later pronounced dead. Davis stated that he cannot release the cause of death at the time.

The first person discovered was later transported to a local hospital and was undergoing surgery. No other information is available at this time regarding the person's condition.

APD believes this shooting is an isolated incident and is not a threat to the public, but they are still investigating the scene.

At this time, there is not a lot of information for officers to go over regarding the start of this incident. Once the first person discovered is recovered and out of surgery, officers will be interviewing them to get a better understanding of how the incident began.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.