AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman claims she was tackled at the Blunn Creek Greenbelt.

The incident occurred on June 24 at 1901 East Side Drive, police said. She described him as a stocky Hispanic male around 30 years old. He was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with dark hair. She said he was wearing a white T-shirt.

Officials are investigating if this incident is related to a prior call that day that resulted in a lockout at nearby Travis Heights Elementary School. In that report, callers said there was naked man possibly carrying a gun. The subject was described a skinny white male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with dirty blond hair and a goatee.

In both incidents, callers said the male stated he had a gun but no weapon was observed.

If you have any information about these incidents, call police at 512-974-5095. If you see anything that looks suspicious, call 911.

