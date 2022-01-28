Austin PD investigating suspicious child death in East Austin

Officials found the child in distress and administered CPR, but the minor died.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said it is investigating the death of a child that happened Friday afternoon.

APD responded to the 6100 block of Manor Road shortly before noon after receiving a 911 call about a welfare check involving a child.

The police department, along with Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department, responded to the scene. Upon arriving, officials found the child in distress and administered CPR, but the minor died, according to an APD officer.

Officials did not indicate how the child died and did not specify their age.

It's being investigated as a suspicious death and officials continue to work on the case at this time.

No other details were immediately available.