Community offers reward to catch deer shooter in Northwest Austin neighborhood

Since December, a total of six deer have been shot with arrows and four of them have died, according to Texas Game Wardens.

AUSTIN, Texas — There's no doubt a lot of deer live in the Great Hills area in Northwest Austin, but lately someone's been hunting them.

"In Texas, if you kill a white-tailed deer without landowner permission, that is a felony offense. In this case, we're possibly looking at somebody who's hunting from a vehicle," Scott Jurk, a captain game warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said.

The TWPD and Operation Game Thief are offering up to $1,000 as a reward for any information.

"They were here before we were and we ought to learn how to live with them," Bob Wilder, who has been in the neighborhood since 1988, said.

"Who would do this? That's that's just the biggest frustration," resident Cici Smith said.

Smith started a GoFundme account and Facebook group. As of Wednesday night, they had raised more than $4,300 to add to the TWPD reward.

"The more and more people that found out about it, the more the outrage grew. The donations just have come in like crazy," Smith said.

Neighbors have put up signs at parks offering a reward with the hope of catching whoever is responsible.

"It's just unacceptable," Wilder said.

Smith said looking at photos of the deer that were shot breaks her heart.

"They are a part of our neighborhood and it wouldn't be the same without them," Smith said.

She added that neighbors are already planning a celebration for when this comes to an end.

TWPD asks that anyone report any information to Operation Game Thief by calling 1-800-792-4263.