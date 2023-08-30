Austin police looking for man accused of going into bedroom while residents were asleep

The incident happened early Saturday morning on Whispering Valley Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man accused of entering a home and going into the residents' bedroom while they were asleep.

The incident happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the 4400 block of Whispering Valley Drive in North Austin, near Duval Road.

According to police, two people woke up and a found the stranger inside their bedroom. Police said the man quickly ran out of the home once he was spotted.

The suspect is described as possibly being in his mid-30s. He has short hair and was last seen wearing a black or gray shirt, a black hat and black shorts.

Anyone with any information about this incident can submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program either online or by calling 512-472-8477.