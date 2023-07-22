2 injured in shooting at 6th Street bar early Saturday morning

ATCEMS reports that neither victim was directly hit by a bullet.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were injured in a shooting at a Sixth Street bar early Saturday morning, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS said medics responded to a shooting call at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, medics located two adults suffering from wounds caused by a bullet, but neither were directly hit by one. One was taken to a hospital, while one refused treatment.

KVUE has reached out to the Austin Police Department for more details about the incident and suspect, but has not yet been able to confirm that information.

In the State of Texas, the law prohibits people from carrying firearms into bars.