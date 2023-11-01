Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing

The victim, who has possible life-threatening injuries, was transported to a nearby Dell Seton hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on 6th Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning.

At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of 6th Street and Trinity Street for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.

Witnesses told officers that before the stabbing, the victim and someone else had been inside the bar. The two got into a fight and the victim left the bar, and shortly after was stabbed by a person that had gotten out of a vehicle.

After the stabbing, the person left the scene. APD is still searching for the person.

The victim, who has possible life-threatening injuries, was transported to a nearby Dell Seton hospital.

At this time, the area around Trinity Street is blocked off to Neches Street.

APD is investigating the scene, and no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.