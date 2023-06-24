City to launch accreditation program allowing bar owners on Sixth Street to add security

While the goal is to improve operating standards for bars, some business owners aren't sold on the idea.

AUSTIN, Texas — Bar owners on Sixth Street may soon get the chance to enhance security at their businesses.

Through the Nightlife Establishment Accreditation Program, which was introduced to the Downtown Commission this week, the City is aiming to build a collaboration with businesses where everyone would hold each other accountable when it comes to safety.

Brian Block, who is the nightlife and entertainment manager for the Development Services Department, said the program would be entirely voluntary.

"Our goal here is to enhance safety through communication, training and increased operating standards for bars," Block said during the commission meeting.

In addition, Block said the department is also looking into a grant program, which would be used for metal detectors, security cameras, lighting, line management and ID scanners.

There is no set number on how much could be distributed through the grants, but Block said it would ideally be anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.

In the last two years, city leaders have been searching for ways to improve safety on Sixth street.

The Safer Sixth Initiative was launched in response to the June 12, 2021 shooting, which left one dead and several injured.

When it comes to this latest initiative from the city, some bar owners believe the weight should not be shouldered by the establishments.

Bob Woody is involved with 20 businesses in the Austin area and is the president of the East Sixth Street Community Association, and he believes efforts should be placed elsewhere.

"There's a thought that by putting the onus of this on the club operator, it might get better, but that's not the case," said Woody.

Woody said he's been part of the Entertainment District for as long as it has been around, and said the solution to making Sixth Street safer is simply adding more police officers.

"All we really need to do is go back and correct what [the] City Council did wrong, which was do away with police officers and allow lawlessness to take place," said Woody.

