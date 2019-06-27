AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public's help in finding a man who is wanted for possession and distribution of cocaine charges in the Southern District of Texas.

Officials said 43-year-old Victor Hugo Gomez, along with others in the Houston and Galveston areas, is accused of taking part in a conspiracy dismantled in March through a multi-agency investigation called "Operation Wrecking Ball." He could also have ties to the Austin area, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Gomez is from the Dominican Republic and may have fled the U.S. Officials said he could also be hiding out in Texas.

The suspect is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. The U.S. Marshals said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. Tips can be submitted here.

