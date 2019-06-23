AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's help finding the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday night.

The hit-and-run happened in southeast Austin at FM 1625 and US 183 just before 10 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. DPS identified the victim as Juan Desaniago Jr., 43, who was from Austin.

Desaniago was walking in the northbound lane of FM 1625 when he was struck by the vehicle that left the scene, according to DPS.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Austin Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

