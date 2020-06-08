350 pounds of marijuana seized in Fayette County traffic stop, 2 arrested

The marijuana was discovered inside the cleaning tank of their septic truck.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Fayette County Sheriff's Office investigators have arrested two people after a traffic stop led to the seizure of 350 pounds of marijuana.

Officials said Drug Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 eastbound around 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the 662 mile marker in Flatonia, Texas, for traffic violations. Upon speaking with the driver, Smith said she appeared nervous and did not have a license. He said her male passenger was also exhibiting nervous behavior.

Smith reported that he was given consent to search the vehicle, a 2014 Dodge septic cleaning truck. He then opened the lid to the cleaning tank and found multiple bundles of wire wrapped in cellophane, axle grease and tape. The marijuana was discovered inside the bundles.

Both people were arrested. They were identified as Stephanie Navejar, 45, and Jorge Sanchez, 53, of Cotulla, Texas. They were transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and charged with felony possession of marijuana.