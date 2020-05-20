x
crime

Fayette County K9 sniffs out 20 pounds of heroin in traffic stop

The heroin was estimated to have a street value of about $2.79 million.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in January 2019.

A Fayette County Sheriff's Office canine unit uncovered about 20 pounds of heroin Tuesday after a traffic stop.

Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9 partner, Kolt, stopped a Ford-350 on Interstate 10 at the 660 mile marker around 5:45 p.m. for a traffic violation.

After speaking with the driver, Sgt. Thumann said he became suspicious he could be involved in transporting illegal narcotics. After being granted consent, Sgt. Thumann and Deputy Jeramy Ellison searched the vehicle and discovered the narcotics hidden inside two batteries.

Credit: Fayette County

The drugs were estimated to have a street value of about $2.79 million.

Gudelio Garza, 52, of Del Rio, Texas, was arrested and charged with felony heroin possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

