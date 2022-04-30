Walk held in South Austin to raise funds, awareness of sexual violence

Participants walked a mile in high heels Saturday to bring attention to the issue and raise funds for SAFE Alliance Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Men, women and families spent time outside today to walk a mile in high heels.

It was part of the event "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes," an international men's march held in an effort to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence. Participants walk in high heels for a mile to raise funds and awareness about the causes, effects and remediation to men's sexualized violence.

The walk started and ended at Blue Suede Shoes on South 1st Street. Organizers said it was the first Walk A Mile in South Austin and possibly the first event of its kind in Austin.

Organizers added that the event was a simple way to show victims of sexual violence that there are safe spaces in the community where they can go to get help.

"A lot of victims don't want to come forward but us showing them that safe space and us creating that safe space is super useful and so it's able to help the unsung or the unheard feel like their voice is being heard whether they speak on it or not," said Natalie Turman, social media manager for Storybuilt, one of the event hosts.

Money raised at Saturday's event will benefit SAFE Alliance Austin, a group dedicated to stopping abuse for everyone by helping survivors of different types of abuse.

