APD SWAT team responds in northwest Austin after finding large amount of fentanyl at storage facility

Officers that searched the storage facility found enough fentanyl to kill several hundred thousand people.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department SWAT team is responding to a call at a northwest Austin home early Friday morning following a search at a storage facility that resulted in the discovery of a significant amount of fentanyl and other drugs.

The planned SWAT call is at a home near Blackfoot Trail and Ute Trail, in a neighborhood near McNeil Drive and Parmer Lane. Police said the call began just before 2 a.m. Friday, following the earlier search of the storage unit.

Police said prior to the call, detectives had received a lead about a storage unit near the neighborhood. When officers searched the facility, they found a large amount of fentanyl, weapons and other drugs, including heroin. Police said the amount of fentanyl found was enough to kill a couple hundred thousand people.

That discovery lead them back to the home and prompted the SWAT call. Police obtained a warrant and tried to get access to the home for hours. Officers sent a robot inside when they received no response from the home's occupants.

The latest update from police, as of just before 5 a.m., was that a man and a woman were found unresponsive inside the home. Both people have felony warrants out for their arrest and both are known to law enforcement. A weapon was found on one of the people.

Austin Fire Department crews and Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) medics have also been responding to the scene Friday morning. ATCEMS reported that both individuals found inside the home have been transported to St. David's North Austin. One is in critical condition and one is in serious condition.

The call has led to a sleepless night for residents in the area due to loud noises and helicopters flying overhead.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Bryce Newberry on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram