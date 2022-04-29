This new luxury brand is opening a shop on SoCo

The new store will be located at 1221 S. Congress Avenue. It will be only the third store the brand has in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new luxury brand is opening a brick-and-mortar store in Austin.

According to the Austin Business Journal, Hermès will officially open on April 30 and is located at 1221 S. Congress Avenue.

It will mark the French luxury brand's first store in Austin and its third in Texas. The other two are in Dallas' Highland Park Villiage and Houston's River Oaks District. In total, it has more than 300 stores in 45 countries.

Hermès is the latest luxury brand opening a shop in Austin as the city has welcomed Gucci, Saint Laurent and Hublot at The Domain in North Austin.

"Austin has been growing at an accelerated rate the past few years," President and CEO of Hermès of Paris USA Robert Chavez told the ABJ. "This growth continues, and having planned our store here the past three years, we felt 2022 was the right moment."

The brand is famous for its handmade leather bags, but the store will also offer products like perfumes, jewelry and more, per the ABJ.

"A reflection of the Texas desert landscape and the house’s know-how, the new Hermès store seeks to engage guests with an ambience of idiosyncratic modernity and artful craftsmanship," the brand said on its website.

As far as what you can expect in regard to pricing? The least expensive bag on the brand's website costs more than $2,000.

Read the full report on the ABJ website.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube