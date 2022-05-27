Mustang Ridge business hosting 'Taser fundraiser' for officer battling cancer

Patrol Sgt. Hector Solis was diagnosed with myxoid liposarcoma in 2020.

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — The Mustang Ridge community is coming together in an electrifying way on Friday morning to raise money for an officer battling Stage 4 cancer.

BCS Concrete Structures is hosting a "Taser fundraiser" to raise funds to help Patrol Sgt. Hector Solis, who was diagnosed with myxoid liposarcoma in 2020.

What is a Taser fundraiser? According to BCS, it involves volunteers who agree to be "zapped" with a Taster to raise money for a good cause. For this event, the volunteers are Mustang Ridge Mayor David Bunn, Officer Norman Koger, firefighter Farrell and Austin City Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly.

The event will also feature free food and drinks, raffles, giveaways and a live morning show from 104.9 The Horn.

The event will be held at BCS Concrete Structures, located at 12724 South US 183, near the Mustang Ridge police station. The event will run from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday.

If you'd like to learn more about Officer Solis or donate money directly, a GoFundMe campaign has been created.

