3 arrested after threat to Manor ISD schools; Georgetown ISD also investigating incidents

Officials arrested the three individuals at Manor High School.

MANOR, Texas — Three people have been arrested in connection with a threat against Manor ISD schools.

The Manor Police Department said at around 9:25 a.m. Thursday, Manor PD officers, as well as officials with the MISD police department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, conducted a "high risk stop" of a vehicle entering the Manor High School campus.

Police said three suspects were detained. One of those individuals is a suspect in a recent threat against MISD schools.

At around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, MISD posted on Facebook that the district was aware of a photo of a female holding a weapon, stating, "Manor Got Some Coming." The photo was originally posted on Snapchat.

MISD said law enforcement agencies were actively investigating alleged threats and reassured the community that MISD campuses are safe and secure.

"We have increased law enforcement presence patrolling and monitoring all Manor ISD campuses throughout the day," MISD said.

The district had posted after midnight Thursday that, effective that day, it was suspending all non-essential visitors at all schools and that it would have an increased law enforcement presence patrolling and monitoring.

In the 9:45 a.m. update, Manor police said this is an ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

Meanwhile, in Georgetown, the Georgetown Police Department has investigated two different threats against schools. One involved a water gun while the other involved a "hit type list possibly created by two students."

These threats come days after more than a dozen students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

