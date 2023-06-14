la Barbecue owner passes away at the age of 51

LeAnn opened her own award-winning restaurant, la Barbecue, with her wife, Ali Chem in South Austin in 2012.

AUSTIN, Texas — The owner of an award-winning Austin restaurant, la Barbecue, has died.

LeAnn Mueller was born on Feb. 20, 1972, in Taylor into the Mueller family which is well known for its barbecue. LeAnn's grandfather started Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, which was later passed down to her father. The restaurant took home a prestigious James Beard Award in 2006.

This inspired Mueller to open her own award-winning restaurant, la Barbecue, with her wife, Ali Chem in South Austin in 2012.

Before she ran la Barbecue, Mueller spent time in New York where she worked as an in-demand photographer. She worked with some of the biggest celebrities including Jay Z, Willie Nelson and Leon Bridges. Her work was also showcased in several publications such as Rolling Stone and Texas Monthly.

Mueller later returned to Austin where she met her wife, Clem -- a bartender in downtown Austin at the time -- and now the co-owner of la Barbecue. Since opening, "barbecue enthusiasts line up around the block to dine at the east side brick-and-mortar."

In addition to owning la Barbecue, Mueller was also a photographer and chef. Outside of working the barbecue pit, LeAnn collected art where she displayed her collection at her homes in East Austin and downtown LA.

Friends and family spoke about how Mueller "was incredibly generous, undeniably fiery and deeply funny." They said she would "give you the shirt off her back, and that shirt would likely be a bold print, short-sleeve button down."

Mueller died peacefully, surrounded by her close friends and family on Wednesday, according to her obituary.

Mueller is survived by her wife, their dogs Mr. Pickles and Bobby Dingle, her nephew Johnson, and friends and colleagues.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Mueller was 51 years old.