KVUE Profiles: la Barbecue

Meet LeAnn Mueller and Ali Clem, partners in life and in the barbecue business.

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a woman in barbecue isn’t easy – but these wives showed up and showed out to the men who doubted them.

As KVUE celebrates Pride Month, we skipped the long line for food and went straight to the heart of la Barbecue – LeAnn and Ali.

LeAnn Mueller, owner and chef of la Barbecue, is no stranger to the barbecue world. Her father started Louie Mueller Barbecue, but LeAnn knew that her future had more in store than working for her father and alongside her brothers.

“I was like, ‘I’m not going to do this for the rest of my life.’ I decided to sell everything, work for a year there, then I moved to California,” said LeAnn Mueller.

After pursuing a very successful career as a professional photographer, LeAnn came back to Texas and met her partner – in life and in business. Ali Clem is LeAnn’s wife, as well as the woman who helped her blaze a trail in Texas barbecue.

“I threw Ali into this hell of a world that is barbecue. We helped my brother, John, out, who’s also famous in barbecue,” said Mueller.

Even though LeAnn had to end up letting her brother go, it sparked the opening of la Barbecue. But it didn’t come with the warmest welcome.

“Because I had to let my brother go, we got so much backlash from mostly men threatening to burn our trailer down,” said Mueller.

“Set our dumpsters on fire, many more crazy things,” added Clem, general manager. “But he had such a cult following that they kind of sided with him and then we had to dig out of that to prove ourselves.”

Before they knew it, la Barbecue was a major hit! Austin went crazy for their savory meats and globally-inspired sides. From Asian-inspired ribs to a family-recipe German potato salad to caviar to a Pickletini – la Barbecue is authentically Austin.

“Just keep pushing forward. Always bring out the best of what you do and it will pay off,” said Mueller.

“Having this with my wife has allowed me to grow, and it’s been fantastic,” said Clem.

To learn more about their story or to visit the iconic la Barbecue, you can check out their Instagram.