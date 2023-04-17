6 awards presented to KVUE at 2023 Texas Broadcast News Awards

KVUE Daybreak was among the winners, winning the award for Top Morning Newscast.

AUSTIN, Texas — We here at KVUE are proud to announce that members of our staff won six Texas Broadcast News Awards over the weekend.

The awards KVUE took home are:

Tony Plohetski - Best Reporter

KVUE Daybreak - Best Morning Newscast

Jeff Jones - Best Sports Story

John Perry - Best Individual Photojournalism

Ashley Goudeau - Best Commentary Editorial

Tony Plohetski and staff - Best Continuing Coverage (Accountability After Uvalde)

The Texas Broadcast News Awards recognize local journalism by TAB member radio and television stations serving local communities across the state.

There were nearly 600 entrants up for awards, all of which were presented in Downtown Austin on Saturday, April 15. In addition to the six awards given to KVUE, the station was nominated for seven other awards in various categories.

For commentary editorial, KVUE was presented the award for one of Goudeau's "The Last Word" segments.

For the best continuing coverage category, Plohetski and the entire KVUE staff were awarded for the station's "Accountability After Uvalde" coverage. Plohetski also left the evening with an award for best reporter.

In the sports story category, KVUE was awarded for Jeff Jones' story "Benji," about an autistic Pflugerville resident who used his voice to announce softball games for Hendrickson High School.

In the individual photojournalism category, KVUE was presented the award for John Perry's work in "Pennies, Tornadoes and Body Slams."

Last but certainly not least, KVUE Daybreak was awarded for best morning newscast. The show airs every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.