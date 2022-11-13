x
Community

KVUE takes home two wins at 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards

KVUE's Erica Proffer and Daybreak win big at Saturday's award ceremony.

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a big night for KVUE at the 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards, who was up for 10 nominations on Saturday.

We took home two Emmys at the award ceremony in Dallas. One was awarded to reporter Erica Proffer for her story, Ponderosa Pets Remembered.

The other was awarded to the KVUE News Daybreak team.

KVUE nominated for 10 Lone Star Emmy awards

The Lone Star Emmy's recognize excellence from all 19 TV markets in Texas.

We want to take a moment to thank you for trusting us to tell your stories and to dig into the issues that matter most to you. It's an honor to serve Austin and Central Texas as a whole!

