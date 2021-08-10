KVUE seeks applications from local nonprofits for the 2021 TEGNA Foundation Grants

KVUE is accepting grant proposals from qualified Austin nonprofit organizations. The deadline is Aug. 31.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is excited to open applications for the 2021 TEGNA Foundation Grants and get proposals from local nonprofits that make Austin better.

This year, KVUE is accepting proposals for nonprofits working on any of the following:

The application deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 31.

KVUE is able to award grants in collaboration with the TEGNA Foundation, through its Community Grant program, which serves the greater good of its communities by supporting nonprofit activities where TEGNA does business. TEGNA Inc. is the parent company to KVUE, the ABC affiliate in Austin, Texas, dedicated to "making Austin better."

Grant applications are submitted to KVUE using the application found on the TEGNA Foundation website. The average grant amount is in the $1,000 to $5,000 range.

Applicants will need to email KVUE their grant application form and the proposal, as well as the required attachments.

KVUE reviews all submissions within one month after the deadline. Applicants will be notified whether they were selected around 90 to 120 days after deadlines. Due to the large volume of applications, KVUE will be unable to provide individual feedback.

Please email submissions to HAdeni@kvue.com. Any hard copy applications mailed to the station will not be accepted.

What TEGNA Does Not Fund

Like many donors, TEGNA and KVUE receive many more requests than they can fund. As a result, grants will not be considered for the following purposes: