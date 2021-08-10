KVUE seeks applications from local nonprofits for the 2021 TEGNA Foundation Grants

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is excited to open applications for the 2021 TEGNA Foundation Grants and get proposals from local nonprofits that make Austin better.
This year, KVUE is accepting proposals for nonprofits working on any of the following:
- COVID-19 relief
- Austin's affordability
- Austin's homeless population
- Traffic and transportation
- Preventing child/domestic abuse
The application deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 31.
KVUE is able to award grants in collaboration with the TEGNA Foundation, through its Community Grant program, which serves the greater good of its communities by supporting nonprofit activities where TEGNA does business. TEGNA Inc. is the parent company to KVUE, the ABC affiliate in Austin, Texas, dedicated to "making Austin better."
Grant applications are submitted to KVUE using the application found on the TEGNA Foundation website. The average grant amount is in the $1,000 to $5,000 range.
Applicants will need to email KVUE their grant application form and the proposal, as well as the required attachments.
KVUE reviews all submissions within one month after the deadline. Applicants will be notified whether they were selected around 90 to 120 days after deadlines. Due to the large volume of applications, KVUE will be unable to provide individual feedback.
Please email submissions to HAdeni@kvue.com. Any hard copy applications mailed to the station will not be accepted.
What TEGNA Does Not Fund
Like many donors, TEGNA and KVUE receive many more requests than they can fund. As a result, grants will not be considered for the following purposes:
- Individuals
- Private foundations
- Organizations not determined by the IRS to be a tax-exempt public charity under §501(c)(3)
- Organizations classified by the IRS as 509(a)(3)
- National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs
- Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets
- Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets)
- Political action or legislative advocacy groups
- Endowment funds
- Multiple-year pledge campaigns
- Medical or research organizations, including organizations funding single disease research
- Organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the U.S. and its territories
- Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, volunteer firefighters or similar groups