Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation looking for artist to paint 5-story mural

AUSTIN, Texas — Attention, artists! The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation has opened applications for muralists and acrylic, mixed media and abstract artists interested in painting a new five-story mural downtown.

The mural will be located at 301 Congress Ave. and will be the first of many new murals planned for installation throughout this year. The mural is part of the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation's Writing on the Walls initiative aimed at transforming "downtown Austin through public art and uplifting community voices."

"We’re so excited to launch this project as a new cultural and artistic beginning for downtown and to welcome both upcoming and professional artists to a new space where they can showcase their talent," said Raasin McIntosh, director of parks and placemaking for the Downtown Austin Alliance.

The new mural will be on the aluminum composite paneling located on the Fourth Street building facade and should be approximately 10 feet wide and 60 feet high, the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation said. Painting is set to begin in early May and is expected to take one to two weeks to complete.

Artists are expected to be familiar with operating a boom or scissor lift in order to reach the highest points of the mural. The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation said a budget between $15,000 and $25,000 will be provided for artists to purchase or rent materials, equipment and insurance.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15. The application can be found here. For more information or if you have any questions, email foundation@downtownaustin.com.

