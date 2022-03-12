Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation launches free mural tour

The tour showcases a curated collection of inspirational and iconic murals.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation launched a free downtown mural tour Saturday, March 12 that will showcase a curated collection of inspirational and iconic murals in and around Downtown Austin.

The tour kicked off with the official bike ride event on Saturday at noon that featured famed local artists, art organizations and live mural installations. Following the bike tour, there was live art by Niz, live music by Saul Paul and an opportunity to meet local artists at Republic Square.

The art tour is also available online through the camera lens of Jay Ybarra, one of Austin’s most talented portrait and street photographers.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the self-guided tour, which will be available through 2022. Details on the self-guided tour can be found here.

Additional murals will be installed throughout the year. For the full list of art mural tour stops, click here.

