Austin muralist honoring essential women workers with art around the city

Sarah Wilson is honoring health care workers, firefighters, bus drivers, teachers and others through art.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is a city filled with beauty — both beauty in nature and in public art.

Sarah Wilson is an artist that is part of bringing public art to the city.

"Basically it's a piece of paper and you put it up with wallpaper paste," explained Sarah Wilson. "This is my first time doing this public art project."

Her display is called "Essentials" and highlights essential women workers in the city. One of those women was Martha Dodds.

"I've been a nurse at St. David's for 34 years now in labor and delivery at St. David's Medical Center," said Dodds, who is a high risk maternal transport nurse.

She's one of the people who were a part of Wilson's series highlighting essential women workers.

"She and so many other health care workers right now are the superheroes in our midst, so I'm excited to be able to honor them," said Sarah.

It's a way to honor not just Dodds, but a dozen other women across the city including health care workers, firefighters, bus drivers, teachers and more. All of them have been deemed essential since the beginning of the pandemic.

"About half of them are still up, the weather has been trouble on them," Wilson said.

However, Dodds and Wilson have known each other a little longer than just the last two years.

"I worked with her dad, Dr. Christopher Wilson, when I first started at St. David, back in 1987. Dr. Wilson was one of the docs I worked with," Dodds said. "You know Sarah has honored us in such an Austin way, you know through art."

It's honor through art, giving credit to the essential workers who have kept us safe through the pandemic.

"Sarah has captured that in her portraits and all her portraits, it's been a real boost," said Martha.