Chocolate shop owner grateful for neighborly response after burglary

Edis Hrezende posted about the incident on Nextdoor and the response was instant.

AUSTIN, Texas — After the owner of Edis Chocolates on Spicewood Springs Road in northwest Austin said her shop was broken into on Nov. 18, she turned to social media to share her disappointment. What happened next was as sweet as the confections she makes.

Edis Hrezende said she can't keep the truffles, cakes, chocolates, macarons and other sweets in their display cases for long before they're snatched up by customers, like 12-year-old Emerson Naples.

"We bought macarons, we bought some sugar cookies and we got some of these. We love the mousses, so we usually come in there for those," Naples said.

Naples and her mother visited the chocolate shop on Thursday not just for the confections.

"So it was it was upsetting," she said.

It was also to support Hrezende after they discovered the chocolate shop was burglarized.

"I felt like violated," Hrezende said.

She said the burglar or burglars left the place in disarray when she walked in Friday morning.

"Things [were] thrown everywhere," she said.

She said she called 311 and now waits for Austin police to investigate.

In the meantime, regular customers, like David Svetlecic, are showing up even more to offer financial and emotional support.

"We had bought some cake for our holiday ... It was awful to hear that because she's such a sweet person and we hate to see, you know, her violated like this. It's just, you know, very, very devastating," he said.

The support started to pour in after Hrezende posted about the burglary on Nextdoor, a social media website for communities.

Besides the extra orders, she's also received cards, donations and flowers.

"It made me feel very welcome and very supportive and loved and appreciated," she said.

Small but sweet gestures as neighbors support neighbors in their time of need.