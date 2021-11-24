One killed, another injured in Plfugerivlle shooting

The man died on the scene.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Pflugerville Tuesday night.

The Pflugerville Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10:22 p.m. in the 15000 block of Windermere Drive, the location of a shopping center near Walgreens. A man, who died at the scene, was found with gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, officers discovered that the man had fled to the shopping center after he was shot on Foothill Farms Loop.

A second person was injured in the shooting and was found at a nearby hospital.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.